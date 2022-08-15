Disbursing cash instead of rice benefited 346k: Puducherry CM

Puducherry chief minister N Rangasamy on Monday said the government has disbursed ₹186.96 crore by credit cash instead of rice to beneficiaries of the free rice scheme in the union territory during 2021-2022.

Addressing the gathering after unfurling the national flag on the occasion of the Independence Day, Rangasamy said the amount disbursed included rain relief to the tune of ₹156.72 crore. The payment of cash in lieu of rice had benefited 346,000 family ration card holders, he added.

The chief minister, who highlighted the implementation of various schemes in different sectors, also said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government headed by him assumed office last year with “wholehearted support of the people and with the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure a golden rule for the people of union territory.” He also said his government had taken up several “constructive works for the development of Puducherry.”

Rangasamy said the government had intensified steps to upgrade the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute here into a university and also to establish a super-specialty hospital so that people would get higher medical care and treatment. He said the government had also urged the Center to grant the required funds and permission to start a medical college in Karaikal.

The chief minister inspected a guard of honour presented by the Puducherry Police. He presented the Chief Minister’s police medals to police officials in recognition of their services. Rangasamy handed over a cash award of ₹2.5 lakh to the head of the territorial government-sponsored Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru College of Agriculture and Research Institute situated in Karaikal for intensive implementation of the ICAR project of farmers’ participatory quality seed production benefitting 150 farmers. A release said this initiative had resulted in rise in production of paddy by 400 quintals meeting 25 per cent of paddy requirements in the Karaikal region.

Rangasamy also presented ₹1 lakh cash award to Sundram Fasteners Limited situated in neighboring Korkadu village under the ‘Green Award’ category for the company’s contribution towards improvement of environment and for adopting innovative technologies in pollution control.

School children and cultural teams from 16 states presented various programs on the occasion. Puducherry Assembly Speaker R Selvam, Ministers, legislators, freedom fighters, officials and delegates of various non-governmental organizations were among those present.

The chief minister later unfurled the national flag on the precincts of the Assembly in the presence of the Speaker, Ministers and legislators. Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan hosted ‘At Home’ reception at Raj Nivas in the forenoon. Independence Day celebrations were held at Pondicherry University here with Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet hoisting the national flag. PTI COR KH SS SS