Disha Patani home firing: New CCTV shows gangsters on bike at Bareilly petrol pump before attack

A fresh CCTV camera video has surfaced in connection with the firing at Bollywood actor Disha Patani’s Bareilly residence, showing four suspects refuelling at a petrol pump just days before the attack. Fresh CCTV angle emerges in Disha Patani home firing case

The footage, dated September 9, accessed by News18, captures Arun, Vijay, Nakul, and a minor arriving on two motorcycles at a Bareilly petrol pump, reported the news channel.

In the CCTV footage, one of the bikers can be seen arriving on a white Apache. A similar motorcycle was recovered from the site of the Ghaziabad's Tronica city encounter where police gunned down two accused.

Prior to this, investigators had obtained CCTV visuals from outside Patani’s Bareilly home. The video showed two motorcycle-borne men, one in a blue t-shirt wearing a helmet and the other in a shirt without a helmet, circling the area. After dog barks were heard, the pillion rider dismounted and fired several rounds at the side fencing of the house before escaping.

Investigators said one of the shooters, Ravinder, was identified from CCTV near Disha Patani’s house. Ravinder and Arun, were killed in the encounter on Wednesday evening after they opened fire on the police.

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) traced the gang’s movements across Bareilly and adjoining districts. “It was around 4-5 am that the teams found that the accused had finally reached Ghaziabad and were trying to escape. By afternoon, their location was confirmed and a trap was laid near Tronica City,” a Delhi Police officer said.

Additional commissioner of police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah stated, “In a joint operation of Delhi Police Special Cell, UP STF and Haryana STF, two active criminals of Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang were injured in a shoot-out near Tronica City, Ghaziabad…Both accused were directly involved in a firing incident outside Bollywood actress Disha Patani’s residence in Bareilly.”

The firing took place around 3:30 am on September 12 when two men on a motorbike opened fire outside Patani’s residence. Soon after the incidet, a social media account linked to Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar’s associates claimed responsibility for the attack.