On surety of Rs 25 lakh, Delhi high court grants bail to DK Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar had played a key role to shelter the Congress’s Gujarat lawmakers ahead of a crucial Rajya Sabha election in 2017.

india Updated: Oct 23, 2019 15:09 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who was in Tihar in connection with a money laundering case, was on Wednesday granted bail by the Delhi high court on a surety of Rs 25 lakh.

Earlier in the day, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi reached Tihar jail to meet Shivakumar, her party’s lead troubleshooter in Karnataka arrested.

Shivakumar had played a key role to shelter the Congress’s Gujarat lawmakers ahead of a crucial Rajya Sabha election in 2017, sequestering them at his resort in the outskirts of Karnataka capital Bengaluru. It is around this time that the income tax authorities raided properties linked to Shivakumar.

In these raids, the income tax department officials said they had seized unaccounted cash of Rs 8.82 crore from his Delhi house. DK Shivakumar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on September 3 in a money laundering case based on a complaint filed by the tax department in September 2018 alleging hawala transactions and tax evasion.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 14:53 IST

