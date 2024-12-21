Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

DK Shivakumar, Lakshmi Hebbalkar have planned something: BJP's CT Ravi

ByHT News Desk
Dec 21, 2024 06:56 PM IST

A case against CT Ravi was filed by Karnataka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar who alleged that he used derogatory words against her in the legislative council.

BJP leader CT Ravi requested the government for support on Saturday, claiming that his life was under threat and that Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar and minister Laxmi Hebbalkar had planned something against him, reported news agency ANI.

BJP leader CT Ravi addresses a press conference on his arrest, in Bengaluru(PTI)
BJP leader CT Ravi addresses a press conference on his arrest, in Bengaluru(PTI)

Also Read: Hebbalkar attacks BJP over its ‘silence’ on CT Ravi’s remarks

The leader was granted bail by the Karnataka high court on Friday in a defamation case filed by women and child development minister Laxmi Hebbalkar who alleged that he used derogatory words against her in the legislative council.

Also Read: ‘Treated like a terrorist’: BJP's CT Ravi after bail in derogatory remarks case

During a press conference, Ravi said, "I still have a life threat, that's why I'm asking the government to provide me adequate support. If something happens to me, the government will have to take responsibility. DK Shivakumar and Lakshmi Hebbalkar planned something which will be a threat to me."

Also Read: 'I was shocked': CT Ravi's son says father can't use abusive language for women

He also demanded a judicial inquiry into the matter as well as the police's behaviour towards him, as he claimed that his phone was being tracked.

“Police call records need to be investigated. DK Shivakumar said it's a Lakshmi Hebbalkar area and I was allowed to go, what does he think, is Belagavi a Banana Republic? Is Kanakapura a Banana Republic?... I request you to suspend officials who don't work on directions," he said.

After he secured interim bail, Ravi was welcomed by BJP workers at the party office in Bengaluru. His son, Swarthak Surya, also reaffirmed his faith in Ravi's innocence and said that it was a “big relief” that he had been released from custody.

"I was shocked when I heard the allegations. I know my father, he would never use such abusive language for anyone, especially women. He treats everyone with respect, whether young or old. I never doubted my father for a moment," Surya told ANI.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On