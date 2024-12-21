DK Shivakumar, Lakshmi Hebbalkar have planned something: BJP's CT Ravi

BJP leader CT Ravi requested the government for support on Saturday, claiming that his life was under threat and that Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar and minister Laxmi Hebbalkar had planned something against him, reported news agency ANI. BJP leader CT Ravi addresses a press conference on his arrest, in Bengaluru(PTI)

The leader was granted bail by the Karnataka high court on Friday in a defamation case filed by women and child development minister Laxmi Hebbalkar who alleged that he used derogatory words against her in the legislative council.

During a press conference, Ravi said, "I still have a life threat, that's why I'm asking the government to provide me adequate support. If something happens to me, the government will have to take responsibility. DK Shivakumar and Lakshmi Hebbalkar planned something which will be a threat to me."

He also demanded a judicial inquiry into the matter as well as the police's behaviour towards him, as he claimed that his phone was being tracked.

“Police call records need to be investigated. DK Shivakumar said it's a Lakshmi Hebbalkar area and I was allowed to go, what does he think, is Belagavi a Banana Republic? Is Kanakapura a Banana Republic?... I request you to suspend officials who don't work on directions," he said.

After he secured interim bail, Ravi was welcomed by BJP workers at the party office in Bengaluru. His son, Swarthak Surya, also reaffirmed his faith in Ravi's innocence and said that it was a “big relief” that he had been released from custody.

"I was shocked when I heard the allegations. I know my father, he would never use such abusive language for anyone, especially women. He treats everyone with respect, whether young or old. I never doubted my father for a moment," Surya told ANI.