DK Shivakumar warns media over ‘time is nearing’ reports amid Karnataka CM change buzz

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday said he was in no hurry and knew what his destiny was amid reports speculating a change in the chief minister’s post later this year. Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar interacts with locals during a morning walk at Lalbagh Botanical Garden, in Bengaluru, on Saturday. (PTI)

The senior Congress leader expressed displeasure over some media reports claiming he had said the “time is nearing” for him to become chief minister during a public interaction at Bengaluru’s Lalbagh.

“Some people expressed their desire that I should become the chief minister. They asked me whether the time was nearing for it, that's all. Don't distort it and show it in the media that — I said the time is nearing (for becoming CM). Some media are already showing that DK Shivakumar said that time is nearing. I'm in no urgency,” Shivakumar clarified during the interaction.

This comes after a person asked him several questions about the Karnataka government at a public outreach campaign at Lalbagh.

Stating that he had not come to do politics, the deputy CM warned media houses against spreading misinformation. “I am telling you the media, I will not cooperate with you in the future, if you create false news, sensational news. I will not do any press conference and call you. I know how to do politics without calling you,” he said.

He further said, “Who is posting in the media claiming — I have said that time was nearing for me to become the chief minister? Where have I said that? Have I said anywhere? When someone spoke about it, I stayed quiet and did not discuss it.”

Accusing media outlets of politicising issues, Shivakumar said, “We are doing development here. If you do politics, I will not allow or take you (media) for any such visits or interactions, here on.”

Making it “very clear” that he had made no statement about becoming CM soon, he said, “There is no need to say so. I know when and what my destiny is. I know what opportunity the Almighty has given me, and when he will give me the opportunity. I want to serve the people of my state and want to provide good administration to the people of Bengaluru. With that intention I am working from morning to evening.”

Shivakumar also accused some channels of creating controversy. “I am telling you don't create false things unnecessarily. Even as I was sitting and speaking here, big news is being made out of it. If anyone is creating false things, I will have to file a defamation case against you (media), if any channel is trying to mislead. I have a presence of mind...” he warned.

The comments come amid speculation within the Congress about a possible change of guard when the state government reaches the halfway mark of its five-year term in November, a phase some have dubbed the “November revolution".

Meanwhile, chief minister Siddaramaiah has dismissed talk of a cabinet reshuffle or leadership change. He has called a dinner meeting of ministers on October 13, clarifying, “It's been a long time since I invited the ministers for a meal, so I have called them just for that. The dinner has no connection with the cabinet reshuffle.”

Last week, Shivakumar had warned party colleagues against making public remarks about the CM post. “We don't need to react to what the BJP says. Let them say what they want to say. I have instructed our working president, GC Chandrashekar, to give notice to them. No one should say anything related to the CM post,” he said, adding, “No need to discuss the CM post sharing. CM Siddaramaiah and I are working together. We are following the guidelines of the high command.”

After the Congress’s victory in the 2023 assembly election, there was intense competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the top post. Reports had suggested a “rotational chief minister” formula, but the party has never confirmed any such arrangement. Both Siddaramaiah and central Congress leaders have maintained that the chief minister will complete his full five-year term.

