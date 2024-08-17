DLF Mall in Noida, Ambience Mall in Gurugram receive bomb threats: Reports

DLF Mall in Uttar Pradesh's Noida and Ambience Mall in Haryana's Gurugram, reportedly received bomb threat emails on Saturday. The police and bomb squad were rushed to the malls, and a search operations were underway. Ambience mall in Gurugram. (HT File Photo)

India Today reported that Ambience Mall management received the threat through an email, in which the sender claimed that he had planted bombs to “kill everyone in the building”. He also named two people in the email, claiming that they were “behind this attack”, the report added.

Some media reports also claimed that The DLF Mall in Noida received a bomb threat mail from unidentified sources. Soon after receving the infomation about the bomb threat, police team reached the spot and launched a search operation. The email stated that a bomb has been planted within the building and everyone there will die and none of them will be escaped.

India TV reported that a movie screening was stopped midway in the hall and people were evacuated.

As part of the preventive measures, the police team asked the mall and store staffers, visitors to shift themselves to safer places, the report added.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited