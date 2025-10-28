DMK committed to alliance with Cong as part of INDIA bloc: Stalin

Chennai Tamil Nadu chief minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Monday said that the party was committed to its alliance with the Congress as part of the INDIA bloc, with regard to the upcoming assembly elections in the state in Tamil Nadu. MK Stalin (PTI)

The remarks came amid reports of demands of increased ticket allocations from within the state Congress unit, which were shut down earlier by Tamil Nadu Congress Committee(TNCC) chief K Selvaperunthagai, who said that the party had no demands from the DMK.

“The DMK and the Congress once travelled separate roads. But today, for the welfare of the people, for Tamil Nadu’s development and India’s unity, we walk together with a shared vision,” said Stalin. “The mutual understanding, mutual trust and ideological bond between our parties will safeguard our country’s future,” he added.

The comments were made at the wedding of Sreeraja Chokkar, the president of the Congress’ Virudhanagar East unit.

Highlighting his relationship with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Stalin said, “Rahul Gandhi, the young leader of the Congress, has always shown me personal affection. Whenever we meet or talk on the phone, he greets me as ‘my dear brother’.”

“That warmth reflects the genuine friendship between our parties. No other political leader has shown such affection,” added the chief minister.

