Striking Bengal doctors agree to meet Mamata Banerjee, put in a condition

Doctors on strike in Bengal on Sunday agreed to meet chief minister Mamata Banerjee but they say that the meeting should be open for media coevarge, reported PTI.

The deadlock at the state-run medical colleges and hospitals in West Bengal entered the sixth day on Sunday.

After an internal meeting late on Saturday, the doctors, who had turned down an invite for a closed-door meeting with Banerjee at the state secretariat, mellowed down and stated that they were ready to hold a dialogue in any form, but the venue of the meeting would be decided later.

During a press conference at the state secretariat on Saturday, Banerjee urged the agitators to resume work and said her government had accepted all of their demands.

She also stressed that a group of doctors had met her and expressed their willingness to join duty, a claim vehemently refuted by the striking doctors.

During the meet, the chief minister emphasised that her government had not invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) to get the doctors to resume work.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an advisory, seeking a report on the ongoing stir and stating that it had received a number of representations from the medical fraternity from different parts of the country for their safety and security in view of the strike in West Bengal.

( With agency inputs)

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 16:23 IST