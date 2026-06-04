Dodgy licences, unauthorised expansion among violations to surface after Delhi fire

The fire that killed at least 21 people at a Hauz Rani bed-and-breakfast on Wednesday has exposed a web of violations that investigators, officials and locals said appeared to have effectively transformed the building into a death trap. Forensic science laboratory team at the fire site, a massive fire broke out at a bed-and-breakfast in a five-storey building at Hauz rani village Malviya Nagar in the south Delhi, India, killing at least 21 people and injuring several others.

What was licensed as a six-room bed-and-breakfast (B&B) was, in reality, operating as a 26-room hotel. What had permission to run a tea-and-snack outlet, was functioning as a full-fledged restaurant. The structure never received a sanctioned building plan from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and lacked a mandatory fire safety no-objection certificate (NOC), officials said.

Together, these violations created conditions that turned a fire into one of Delhi’s deadliest fire disasters in recent years.

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What were these violations? Authorities said Flourish Stay was registered under the Delhi government’s B&B scheme in 2024, with a licence valid until 2027. The scheme is intended to allow homeowners to rent out spare rooms while retaining the residential character of the property. Under its rules, operators can run a maximum of six guest rooms and are mandatorily required to reside on the premises – neither of which was followed.

According to the licence issued by the tourism department, the property was permitted to operate only six rooms – three on the first floor and three on the second. But investigators found that the building had at least 26 rooms spread across a basement, upper floors and the rooftop.

Online booking platforms advertised more than two dozen rooms across multiple categories of accommodation with tariffs ranging from ₹2,000 to ₹3,600 a night.

An MCD official, requesting anonymity, said the building had never been booked for any violations by the civic body. The official said it’s building plan was never sanctioned.