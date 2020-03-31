e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 31, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Can lemon, turmeric prevent coronavirus? I&B launches Twitter handle to bust fake news

Can lemon, turmeric prevent coronavirus? I&B launches Twitter handle to bust fake news

the Information and Broadcasting ministry formed a special handle on Twitter @COVIDNewsByMIB to bust fake information on coronavirus

india Updated: Mar 31, 2020 23:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Government has launched a new twitter handle to bust myths around coronavirus.
Government has launched a new twitter handle to bust myths around coronavirus.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

In the latest in a series of efforts to curb what it calls the “infodemic” of fake news over the coronavirus epidemic, the Information and Broadcasting ministry on Tuesday formed a special Twitter handle which would spread the correct information while busting fake news.

According to government sources, fake news is a major challenge during the lockdown period as incorrect information can spread panic. The official said there was a view that the recent rush of migrants from Delhi also happened because of attempts to paint an incorrect picture.

As part of these efforts, the Information and Broadcasting ministry formed a special handle on Twitter @COVIDNewsByMIB.

“We should not get infodemic while fighting against the CoronaOutbreak. It is important to be updated with correct information on COVID 19,” the ministry said in the first post.

In another post it sought to bust a myth.

“Does consumption of lemon or turmeric prevent Coronavirus? Answer: No”

Significantly, the government’s Press Information Bureau is making efforts to alert citizens about fake news on important issues and provide correct news, while the Public broadcaster’s online platform Prasar Bharati News Service has also been trying to counter wrong information.

News agency ANI quoted Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla saying that rumours were being spread about Covid-19 in the country leading to misinformation.

tags
top news
1,000 foreigners in India for Tablighi Jamaat activities, may be blacklisted
1,000 foreigners in India for Tablighi Jamaat activities, may be blacklisted
TB vaccine in childhood may offer Covid-19 protection, finds study
TB vaccine in childhood may offer Covid-19 protection, finds study
Lack of public support has increased coronavirus hotspots in country: Govt
Lack of public support has increased coronavirus hotspots in country: Govt
Nizamuddin: Time to focus on high-risk clusters | HT Editorial
Nizamuddin: Time to focus on high-risk clusters | HT Editorial
WhatsApp hack that lets attackers gain easy access to your account is back
WhatsApp hack that lets attackers gain easy access to your account is back
Covid-19: ‘All on the line’ in next 30 days, says Prez Donald Trump
Covid-19: ‘All on the line’ in next 30 days, says Prez Donald Trump
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS 6 launched. Price details inside
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS 6 launched. Price details inside
Explained: China’s lapses & why its Coronavirus ‘propaganda’ rings hollow
Explained: China’s lapses & why its Coronavirus ‘propaganda’ rings hollow
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus cases in ChandigarhCovid-19 cases in MaharashtraNizamuddin mosqueGoa lockdownSensex Today

don't miss

latest news

india news