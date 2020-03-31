Can lemon, turmeric prevent coronavirus? I&B launches Twitter handle to bust fake news

india

In the latest in a series of efforts to curb what it calls the “infodemic” of fake news over the coronavirus epidemic, the Information and Broadcasting ministry on Tuesday formed a special Twitter handle which would spread the correct information while busting fake news.

According to government sources, fake news is a major challenge during the lockdown period as incorrect information can spread panic. The official said there was a view that the recent rush of migrants from Delhi also happened because of attempts to paint an incorrect picture.

As part of these efforts, the Information and Broadcasting ministry formed a special handle on Twitter @COVIDNewsByMIB.

“We should not get infodemic while fighting against the CoronaOutbreak. It is important to be updated with correct information on COVID 19,” the ministry said in the first post.

In another post it sought to bust a myth.

“Does consumption of lemon or turmeric prevent Coronavirus? Answer: No”

Significantly, the government’s Press Information Bureau is making efforts to alert citizens about fake news on important issues and provide correct news, while the Public broadcaster’s online platform Prasar Bharati News Service has also been trying to counter wrong information.

News agency ANI quoted Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla saying that rumours were being spread about Covid-19 in the country leading to misinformation.