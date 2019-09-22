‘Don’t repeat mistakes of 1965, 1971’, Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan

india

Sep 22, 2019

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday warned Pakistan against “repeating mistakes of 1965 and 1971” adn said that India’s western neighbour risks disintegrating further over human rights violations on its soil.

“They should not commit the mistake of repeating 1965 and 1971. If they repeat it, then they should think what will become of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir...Human rights violations are committed against Balochs and Pashtuns there. If it continues, no power in will be able to protect Pakistan from disintegrating further,” said in Patna at a “Jan Jagran Sabha” (public awareness meet) organized by the BJP.

Indo-Pak relations have been on the edge since a suicide bomber killed 40 CRPF troopers in Pulwama in Kashmir in February that led to retaliatory air strike by India in Balakot later that month.

Since August 5, India and Pakistan have clashed on the international fora, most notably in the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva earlier this month over New Delhi’s decision to scrap J&K’s special status.

The defence minister also ruled out talks with Pakistan until it stops promoting cross-border terrorism.

“Talks with Pakistan will resume only after it stops promoting terrorism. And the country must keep in mind that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and discussion can only take place about Pak-occupied Kashmir,” he added.

Last month the BJP had announced a month-long outreach programme across the country to make people aware of the importance of the Centre’s decision to scrap Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution.

Singh said that Article 370 was like a cancer which was bleeding Jammu and Kashmir.

The minister claimed that more than three-fourths of the population in Jammu and Kashmir was in favour of abrogation of Article 370.

“The BJP had never softened its stance on Article 370, irrespective of whether it was at the helm or not. Its abrogation has proved that the party is honest and credible,” Singh maintained.

Rajnath Singh’s comments came shortly after Union home minister Amit Shah said in Mumbai that the assembly elections in Maharashtra in October would be a referendum on the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370.

(With inputs from agencies)

Sep 22, 2019