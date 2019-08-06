‘Don’t worry’, Nagaland Governor allays fear over removal of Article 371(A)

india

Newly appointed Nagaland Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday assured people of the state not to worry about removal of Article 371 (A) following developments related to Jammu and Kashmir after the Centre scrapped Article 370 which granted special status to that state.

Article 371(A) of the Constitution states that no Act of Parliament related to religious and social practices of Nagas, their customary law and procedure, administration of civil and criminal justice involving Naga customary law and ownership and transfer of land and resources will be applicable to the state unless the Nagaland assembly takes a decision on that through a resolution.

“Some people have expressed apprehensions over the implications of the development in Jammu and Kashmir on Nagaland. I would like to categorically assure you all that you do not have to worry at all,” Ravi said in a statement issued to the people of Nagaland.

The former deputy national security advisor who was the Centre’s interlocutor for the Naga peace process took oath as Nagaland Governor on August 1.

“Article 371 (A) is a solemn commitment to the people of Nagaland. It is a sacred commitment. We are earnestly working to happily conclude the ongoing political process which is at a very advanced stage,” the statement added.

Government of India had signed a framework agreement in 2015 with National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah faction) which has been followed up with consultations with other rebel groups in order to find a final solution to the Naga political issue.

Like Nagaland, several other states in Northeast also enjoy special provisions under Article 371 of the Constitution mainly to ensure protection of tribal customs and culture and rights over land.

