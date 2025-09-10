Trump asks EU to put 100% tariffs on India and China to pressurise Putin: Report

US President Donald Trump is reportedly planning to have more tariffs, as much as 100%, placed on India and China, Russia's two biggest oil buyers. The Republican, who has already placed 50% tariffs on India, has now asked the European Union to impose sweeping duties on the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.(via REUTERS)

According to a Financial Times report, the President called into a meeting with senior US and EU officials in Washington and made the demand there. “We’re ready to go, ready to go right now, but we’re only going to do this if our European partners step up with us,” the publication quoted an unnamed US official as saying.

The ask to put 100% tariffs on India and China is reportedly a pressure tactic for Russian President Vladimir Putin, and comes months after Trump gave Russia 50 days to agree to a deal to end the Ukraine war.

The US is reportedly ready to match Europe’s tariffs on either India or China, further hiking duties on imports from both countries.

Trump had announced 25% reciprocal tariffs on Indian imports in July, which he later doubled to 50% citing India's oil trade with Russia. However, despite China being the biggest oil buyer, the US has so far held off on increasing duties for the country. The US presently charges 30% tariffs on Chinese imports.

The FT report cited an official as saying that Trump wants "dramatic tariffs" and keep them on until China agrees to stop buying Russian oil.

The latest report of Trump considering higher tariffs on India and China comes just days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping projected a united front in Tianjin during the SCO Summit.

After the three leaders were seen all smiles, Trump had shared a picture of them on his Truth Social handle, with the caption: “Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!”

However, he had later backtracked on the remark, reaffirming ties with India and "great Prime Minister" Narendra Modi. Most recently, Trump said in another post that India and the US would continue negotiations to "address trade barriers", adding he looks forward to talking to PM Modi.

India is one of the biggest buyers of Russian oil, after China. According to an earlier Reuters report, India bought 35 per cent of its total oil supply from Russia within the first six months of 2025.