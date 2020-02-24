Trump’s visit was ‘short and sweet’: Sabarmati Ashram director

india

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 15:04 IST

US President Donald Trump’s visit to Sabarmati Ashram was short and sweet, said director of the Ashram Atul Pandya on Monday.

Pandya said Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were interested in knowing about the culture of India. During their visit to Ashram, they were seen spinning the Charkha, which is closely associated with India’s freedom struggle and Mahatma Gandhi.

“The visit was short and sweet. They spent the time in Gandhi Ji’s room and also with the Charkha. They showed interest in knowing the culture,” said Pandya.

“Last week, it was uncertain if he (Donald Trump) will be able to make a visit to Ashram or not. It was a pleasure to have him here,” he added.

Sabarmati Ashram, also known as Harijan Ashram, was home to Mahatma Gandhi from 1917 until 1930 and served as one of the main centres of the Indian freedom struggle.

Sabarmati Ashram has been named after the river with the same name. The Ashram was created with a dual mission -- to serve as an institution that would carry on a search for truth and a platform to bring together a group of workers committed to non-violence who would help secure freedom for India.

The US President, along with his family and a ministerial delegation will be in India for around 36 hours.