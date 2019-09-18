e-paper
Wednesday, Sep 18, 2019

Donald Trump names hostage negotiator as national security adviser

Trump tweeted Wednesday that he has “worked long & hard” with O’Brien and that “he will do a great job!”

world Updated: Sep 18, 2019 19:23 IST
WASHINGTON
Trump’s announcement about O’Brien comes a week after he ousted John Bolton from the national security adviser’s post, citing policy disagreements.
President Donald Trump says he plans to name hostage negotiator Robert O’Brien to be his new national security adviser.

Bolton was Trump’s third national security adviser.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 19:22 IST

