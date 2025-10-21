‘Diwali is…’: What Donald Trump, Shehbaz Sharif, other world leaders said on Hindu festival

Millions of lamps were lit on Monday as people celebrated Diwali, the festival of lights, across India. On the occasion, leaders from across the world, including US President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, extended greetings to people celebrating the festival in their countries and across the world. US President Donald Trump, Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif and British PM Keir Starmer extended Diwali greetings. (AFP/Bloomberg/Reuters)

Here’s what leaders across the world said in their Diwali wishes:

Donald Trump In a statement shared by the White House, Trump conveyed his wishes to people celebrating the festival of lights.

“Today, I send my best wishes to every American celebrating Diwali—the ‘Festival of Lights’. For many Americans, Diwali is a timeless reminder of light’s victory over darkness. It is also a time to bring families and friends together to celebrate community, draw strength from hope, and embrace a lasting spirit of renewal,” he said.

“As millions of citizens light diyas and lanterns, we rejoice in the eternal truth that good will always triumph over evil,” he added.

Keir Starmer The UK Prime Minister extended greetings to the Hindus, Jains and Sikhs across Britain.

“Earlier this month I lit a diya in Mumbai as a symbol of devotion, joy, and renewed bonds. As we celebrate this Festival of Lights, let’s keep building a Britain where everyone can look ahead with hope,” he said in the message posted on X.

Mark Carney (Canada) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also extended Diwali greetings.

“Tonight, families and communities across Canada will light diyas and celebrate the triumph of light over darkness — of good over evil. Wishing everyone celebrating Diwali a joyful Festival of Lights,” he posted on X.

Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli PM Netanyahu sent wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India on the occasion of Diwali.

“Wishing my friend Narendra Modi and the people of India a very Happy Diwali! May the Festival of Lights bring hope, peace and prosperity to your great nation. Israel and India stand together -- partners in innovation, friendship, defence and a brighter future,” he said.

Shehbaz Sharif (Pakistan) Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also extended Diwali greetings to the minority Hindu community members in his country.

“On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my heartfelt greetings to our Hindu community in Pakistan and around the world. As homes and hearts are illuminated with the light of Diwali, may this festival dispel darkness, foster harmony, and guide us all toward a future of peace, compassion, and shared prosperity,” he said in a message posted on X.

“The spirit of Diwali that embodies light over darkness, good over evil, and hope over despair inspires our collective resolve to overcome the challenges confronting our societies, from intolerance to inequality. Let us work together to ensure that every citizen, regardless of faith or background, can live in peace and contribute to progress,” he added.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (UAE) Ruler of Dubai and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also extended greetings to people celebrating Diwali in the UAE and across the world.

He said in a message, “Warmest wishes and greetings to those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world. May this festival of lights bring peace, safety, and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Happy Diwali!”

Lawrence Wong (Singapore) Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong also conveyed Diwali wishes through a video message posted on X.

“Light over darkness. Hope over fear. As we count down to Deepavali, we celebrate not just the lights that fill our homes, but the meaning they carry in our hearts. Wishing everyone a bright and meaningful Festival of Lights ahead,” he said.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake (Sri Lanka) The Sri Lankan President extended Diwali greetings to Hindus in Sri Lanka and abroad.

He said, “As lamps are lit in every home, we pray that this festival's light dispels the darkness in our hearts and illuminates our collective path. This celebration of good over evil mirrors our government's resolve to defeat the threats to our nation's progress, from drug abuse to extremism…”

People of Indian origin FBI Director Kash Patel, who is of Indian origin, said in a post on X, “Happy Diwali—celebrating the Festival of Lights around the world, as good triumphs over evil.”

Indian-origin billionaire Republican Vivek Ramaswamy said in a post, “Happy Diwali! May the light prevail over darkness.”

Zohran Mamdani, New York's Indian-origin mayoral frontrunner, said, “Shubh Deepavali! Wishing everyone a very happy Diwali. Across our city, families are lighting diyas and celebrating the triumph of light over darkness and hope over despair. New York shines brighter tonight because of the people who bring their light and traditions home.”