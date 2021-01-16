Don't make mistake of taking off mask after getting 1st dose of vaccine: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said requested people not to make mistake of taking off the mask and not maintain social distancing after the first dose of the Covid vaccine as immunity develops after the second dose.

"I request you not to make the mistake of taking off the mask and not maintaining social distancing after getting the first dose because immunity develops after the second dose," PM Modi said.

He said he would like to remind people of the country that two doses of the coronavitus vaccine are very important, adding that experts have said that there should be a gap of one month between both vaccinations.

PM Modi added that India's vaccination programme is driven by humanitarian concerns and those exposed to maximum risk get priority.

PM Modi launched the biggest vaccination drive of the world. A total of 3,006 session sites across all states and union territories have been virtually connected during the launch of the vaccine.

Billed as the world's largest vaccination program, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the drive aims to first inoculate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase.

Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on the inaugural day, the union health ministry has said.

In the first phase government and private sector health care workers, including Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) workers, will receive the vaccine.

The drive will be held daily from 9 am to 5 pm, except on the days earmarked for routine immunisation programmes.

In the next phases of the vaccination drive, people aged over 50, and those who are below 50 years but have serious health conditions or co-morbidities will be vaccinated, according to the health ministry.

Dry-runs at vaccination centres across the country have been held with lakhs of healthcare staff across districts being trained.