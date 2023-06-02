India's 1983 cricket heroes counsel wrestlers against throwing medals in Ganga

The members of the 1983 World Cup-winning cricket team on Friday expressed their disapproval against the treatment meted out to the protesting wrestlers. They, however, advised the athletes to not take any impulsive decisions, hoping that their concerns would be acknowledged and resolved. Olympic medalist wrestlers Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others, who have accused the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment and are demanding his arrest.(ANI)

The remarks from the World Cup-winning team came after the aggrieved wrestlers had planned to throw away their medals into the country's sacred Ganga River on Tuesday as part of an ongoing protest against sexual harassment, but were stopped by farmer leader Naresh Tikait on the condition of a five-day deadline.

"We are distressed and disturbed at the unseemly visuals of our champion wrestlers being manhandled. We are also most concerned that they are thinking of dumping their hard earned medals into river Ganga," a statement released to PTI by the 1983 World Cup wining team read.

"Those medals have involved years of effort, sacrifice, determination, and grit and are not only their own but the nation's pride and joy. We urge them not to take any hasty decision in this matter and also fervently hope that their grievances are heard and resolved quickly. Let the law of the land prevail," the statement read further.

On Tuesday, International wrestling body United World Wrestling (UWW) had also expressed 'disappointment over the lack of results of the investigations" against the federation chief and threatened to suspend the federation if its elections are not held within 45 days.

Last month, UWW president Nenad Lalovic shot a letter to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) demanding clarity on who is running the sport in the country, and marked a copy to Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha and International Olympic Committee (IOC) official J Poivey. In its response, the WFI complained of "government interference" in their matters.

The wrestlers have demanded the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Birj Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual exploitation of women wrestlers.

On May 28, the Delhi Police had detained the wrestlers for violation of law and order when they marched towards the new Parliament building without permission.

The Police also cleared the protest site and made it clear that the wrestlers will not be allowed back at Jantar Mantar.

The police action against the wrestlers had invited criticism from different quarters.

