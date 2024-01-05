'Don't want to build temples on masjids, but…': Dhirendra Shastri counters Asaduddin Owaisi

Days after Asaduddin Owaisi asked Muslim youth to stay alert against attempts to “snatch away” mosques, Bageshwar Dham's Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Shastri on Friday lashed out at the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief over the remarks and said this shows his “fear” and this should remain. Bageshwar Dham's Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Shastri (ANI file)

"This just shows his fear. We don't want to build temples on masjids but want to reconstruct temples. If he has this fear then I pray this fear should remain inside him," news agency ANI quoted Shastri as saying.

As the inauguration of the Ram Temple is nearing, Owaisi on January 1 appealed to Muslim youth to be watchful of the activities done by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre and said masjids in the country should remain inhabited.

Referring to Babri Masjid, Owaisi said the place where the holy Quran was recited for the past 500 years is not in their hands anymore.

"Young people, I am telling you, we have lost our Masjid and you are seeing what is being done there. Don't you have pain in your hearts?," Owaisi said at a programme in Bhavani Nagar.

"The place where we sat and recited the Quran for 500 years is not in our hands today. Young people, don't you see that a conspiracy is taking place regarding three- four more mosques, in which the Sunheri Masjid (Golden Mosque) of Delhi is also included? After years of hard work, we have achieved our position today. You have to pay attention to these things," he added.

AIMIM chief further stated that young Muslims have to remain alert and united.

"Maintain your support and strength. Keep your mosques populated. It may happen that these Masjids are taken away from us. I hope the young man of today who will be the old man of tomorrow will keep his eyes ahead and think hard about how he can help himself, his family, his city, and his neighbourhood. Unity is a strength, unity is a blessing," Owaisi added.

Dhirendra Shastri says Lord Ram is not a topic of politics

Asserting that Lord Ram is not a topic of politics, Shastri said "politicising" the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple issue is "idiocy."

"Lord Ram is not a topic of politics. 'Dharma se raajneeti chalti hain. Raajneeti se Dharma nahin chalta (Politics runs through religion, not religion through politics). People of the country are not sleeping they are awake and can see everything. Vote as per your choice, vote in the national interest. Lord Ram has its own policy which is dignity, unity and peace. People who are politicizing the issue is idiocy," Shastri told ANI on opposition parties claiming Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking credit for the Ram temple.

He added that the Ram temple is not being built for casteism but for the faith of all Ram devotees.

"Lord Ram belongs to everyone. Lord Ram is a great leader. Ram Temple is not being built for casteism but for the faith of all Ram devotees," he added.

When asked about the other two matter matters (Gyanyapi and Mathura Janamanbhoomi) he said, "There is no place of opinion it is proved that in Gyanyapi there is Lord Shiv and Krishan Janmanbhoomi is of Kanhaiya."

"There is no need for opinion in these matters. There is a law and the Supreme Court of India. Presently the reports of ASI show proof that there is a temple of Sanatana. The Mughals (Akbar, Babar) attacked our Hindu temples in past and today wounds are being healed," he added.

Shashtri, who has been invited to the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple, said the event is more special than the festival of Diwali.

