DRDO conducts two successful flight tests of Pinaka missiles

Pinaka Missile System developed by Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) was again successfully tested off the Odisha coast.

india Updated: Dec 20, 2019 20:15 IST
Press Trust of India
Bhubaneshwar
Pinaka Missile System developed by Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) was again successfully tested off the Odisha coast on Friday. The extended range version of the missile can hit targets at 90 km.
The DRDO has conducted two successful test firings of Pinaka missiles with objectives such as checking its low range and functioning of live warhead, according to an official statement.

“The first trial was conducted on December 19 wherein one missile was fired at 75 kilometre range. The second trial was successfully conducted today at 1100 hrs from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the Odisha coast,” it said.

“The mission objective of today’s trial was to test low range, functioning of live warhead along with its proximity initiation and salvo launch...Both the missiles were fired to engage a target located at 20 kilometre range and high accuracy was achieved.,” the statement added.

