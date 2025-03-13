DRI: Actor Ranya Rao part of gold smuggling syndicate

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has informed a Karnataka court that actor Ranya Rao, arrested in a gold smuggling case, was part of a smuggling syndicate and had illegally brought gold into the country on multiple occasions. The Kannada actor was arrested at he Kempegowda International Airport with 14.2 kg of gold bars worth ₹ 12.5 crore upon her arrival from Dubai. (Facebook/ Ranya Rao)

According to a memo submitted to a special court in Bengaluru on Monday, the DRI alleged that Rao had travelled from Dubai to India twice before her arrest –– first on January 22 and then again on February 10. The agency said that during these visits, the actor smuggled at least 17 gold bars by concealing them in her jacket and belt, and strapped to her thighs.

“Contrary to her voluntary statements, the Dubai Customs declarations –– dated November 12, 2024, and December 20, 2024 –– recovered from her residence indicate that, in the recent past, she had purchased gold from Dubai, declared to Dubai Customs that she intended to travel to Geneva with the said gold, but instead deviated and arrived in India,” the memo, which HT has seen, said.

The DRI, in its memo, also said that Rao was part of a “larger gold smuggling syndicate”. “It is necessary to arrest Ranya to prevent her from committing any further offence as she appears to be part of a larger syndicate with considerable resources and a sophisticated network,” it said.

The development comes days after the Kannada actor was arrested at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru on March 3 after DRI officials found her in possession of 14.2 kg of gold bars worth ₹12.5 crore upon her arrival from Dubai.

She allegedly misused the official protocols extended to senior government officials and their families to evade security checks. The Karnataka government on Tuesday ordered a high-level probe into the alleged protocol violations and the possible involvement of her stepfather, DGP-rank senior IPS officer K Ramachandra Rao.

In the memo, the DRI also detailed Rao’s arrest at the airport. The actor had arrived on Emirates Flight EK 566 at 6.30pm on March 3 and attempted to pass through the Green Channel, which is designated for passengers who have declared that they carry no dutiable goods.

“Attempting to pass through the Green Channel, she denied carrying any dutiable goods, gold, or contraband. However, a metal detector alerted officers to the presence of concealed items on her,” the memo read.

A personal search led to the discovery of the hidden gold, which Rao failed to declare or provide proof of purchase for. The memo said that the accused had wrapped gold bars around her waist and calves using bandages and tissues, while additional gold was concealed in her shoes and pockets.

The DRI noted that the total value of the confiscated gold exceeded ₹1 crore, making her offence “cognisable and non-bailable” under Section 104(6) of the Customs Act.

“Senior intelligence officer Neha Kumari exercised her authority to arrest Rao at 4pm on March 4. She was informed of her legal rights and was allowed to notify a relative. At her request, her husband, architect Jatin Hukkeri, was informed of her arrest via mobile phone. Officials also observed visible injury marks beneath both her eyes, but when questioned, she attributed them to an old head injury,” the memo said.

Meanwhile, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched a probe, reviewing wedding footage from Rao’s marriage to Hukkeri in November 2024, analysing the guest list, and investigating the sources of expensive gifts received by the couple.

In a separate development, the Karnataka government on Wednesday withdrew the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe in the gold smuggling case, officials aware of the matter said.

“The order was withdrawn after senior officials explained to higher authorities that conducting two inquiries on the same issue at the same time was not feasible,” a senior CID officer said in reference to the state government on Tuesday appointing additional chief secretary Gaurav Gupta to investigate the alleged misuse of protocol privileges at the Bengaluru airport by Ranya Rao.

A Bengaluru Special Court for Economic Offences on Wednesday reserved its decision on the bail plea of Kannada actress Ranya Rao.