Karnataka govt withdraws CID probe into Ranya Rao gold smuggling case

The Karnataka government on Wednesday withdrew its order directing the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to probe possible lapses and dereliction of duty by police officers at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport in connection with Kannada actor Ranya Rao's gold smuggling case. Kannada film actor Ranya Rao, was arrested in one of the largest gold seizures at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport.(Ranya Rao/Instagram)

The probe for the CID was issued on Monday night.

A subsequent order withdrawing the CID probe said that Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta is already probing the possible role of Ranya's stepfather, K Ramachandra Rao, a DGP-rank officer, in the case.

Rao is currently serving the Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

Gupta's inquiry will focus on the facts and circumstances which lead to the misuse of protocol-related facilities and Rao's involvement in the case.

Rao had in a statement expressed his shock and pain over the unfolding controversy. “No words can truly express the depth of my shock, pain, and devastation by the recent developments. This is an extremely difficult time for my family and me, and we are struggling to process it. If there is any violation of law on the part of Ranya, the law on the part of Ranya, the law will take its course.”

Earlier in the day, a Bengaluru special court for Economic Offences reserved its decision on Ranya's bail plea.

The court is likely to pronounce its judgment on March 14.

Meanwhile, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said that the metal detector at the airport had flagged something on Ranya, even though she claimed that she did not have anything to declare at the green channel.

As per an India Today report, the DRI arrest memo claimed that Rao failed to provide proof of purchase or declaration for gold worth ₹12.56 crore recovered from her.

Additionally, the DRI had on Monday arrested business Tarun Raju, a close acquaintance of Ranya Rao, over his alleged involvement in the smuggling operation. A city court sent him to five-day custody of DRI.

Officials seized ₹12.56 crore worth gold bars from Ranya at the Kempegowda International Airport after conducting searches at her home. They said that gold jewellery worth ₹2.06 crore and Indian currency worth ₹2.67 crore were also recovered.