Drone attack targets ship with 20 Indians off Gujarat coast

Drone attack targets ship with 20 Indians off Gujarat coast

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 23, 2023 07:08 PM IST

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said that a drone attack on a vessel off Gujarat coast resulted in an explosion and subsequent fire

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) on Saturday said it has received a report of an attack on a ship by a drone in the South-West vicinity of Veraval in Gujarat that resulted in an explosion and subsequent fire on the vessel.

All crew members aboard the ship are reported to be safe. (Representative Image)
All crew members aboard the ship are reported to be safe. (Representative Image)

According to defence officials familiar with the development, the Indian Coast Guard has directed the ICGS Vikram towards the merchant vessel MV Chem Pluto, 200 NM South-West of Veraval in the Arabian Sea, which was carrying crude oil from Saudi Arabia to Mangalore.

All crew members aboard MV Chem Pluto, including 20 Indians, are reported to be safe.

Authorities are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

As a precautionary measure, the UKMTO portal has issued advisories urging vessels to exercise caution while transiting the affected area.

The ICGS Vikram, initially on patrol duty in the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, was redirected to assist the distressed merchant ship. The ICGS Vikram has alerted all ships in the area to help it.

The source of the attack remains unknown.

In the Red Sea, Houthi terrorists linked to Iran have targeted merchant ships in the recent past, disrupting about 12% of global trade.

In response, major shipping companies are diverting their vessels away from the Red Sea. These attacks stem from the conflict between Israel and Hamas, underscoring the evolving challenges in securing crucial global trade routes.

Earlier this week, the Indian Navy helped in the evacuation of an injured sailor from the hijacked Malta-flagged cargo vessel in the Arabian Sea. The injured sailor was evacuated in the early hours of Monday, the Navy said on December 18. The hijackers released the sailor who was flown to Oman for treatment, it said.

