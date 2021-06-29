Drone attacks increase risk factor to defence installations

Early Sunday, two drones attacked the highly secure Indian Air Force Station in Jammu injuring two personnel. Within 24 hours of the incident, two similar devices were spotted hovering over the Ratnuchak-Kaluchak military areas in the region late Monday, prompting soldiers to open fire at them.

A senior army officer said the attack is the first of its kind in India and poses a serious challenge to defence installations.

“Jammu and Kashmir being a border region has Indian Air Force stations. Besides, Indian army aviation’s choppers fly daily from one station to another. Though basic protection parameters are there, drones and other low-flying objects can’t be detected by radars and air defence systems.”

A majority of defence installations in Jammu are surrounded by densely populated localities from where drones can be easily operated at night.

“Undoubtedly, it’s a new threat and has exposed vulnerability. There are several military stations in Jammu and Kashmir. Though high alert has been sounded across the defence installations, we can’t do anything immediately. The deployment of guards has been increased 24x7,” said the officer.

“But how to cope with the new challenge with foolproof technology has to be thought of urgently,” he added.

The army’s aviation wing and IAF fly their machines at night for various strategic purposes in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Drones are low-flying objects. They travel at a fast speed and can smash against helicopters while they are landing or taking off. However, the pilots are well-trained and know multiple procedures to deal with emergency situations,” he said.