‘Drop Modi Ka Parivar from your social media handles’: PM asks supporters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday thanked his supporters for the ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ campaign throughout the Lok Sabha election campaign, suggesting that they can now drop the suffix from their social handles.



“Through the election campaign, people across India added 'Modi Ka Parivar' to their social media as a mark of affection towards me. I derived a lot of strength from it. The people of India have given the NDA a majority for the third consecutive time, a record of sorts, and have given us the mandate to keep working for the betterment of our nation,” Modi, who took oath as the prime minister for a third straight term on June 9, posted on X. Narendra Modi has equalled Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's record of three straight terms as prime minister.(ANI)

“With the message of all of us being one family having been effectively conveyed, I would once again thank the people of India and request that you may now remove 'Modi Ka Parivar' from your social media properties,” he added.



“The display name may change, but our bond as one Parivar striving for India's progress remains strong and unbroken,” the prime minister added.



The prime minister's official X handle also got a new display picture and a cover photo, showing Modi bowing before the Constitution.

The official handle of Prime Minister's office got a new display picture and a cover photo.(X/PMO India)

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, a controversy erupted after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad's ‘parivarvaad’ jibe at Modi. “What can we do if Narendra Modi does not have a family of his own? He keeps bragging about the Ram temple. He is not even a true Hindu. In Hindu tradition, a son must shave his head and beard upon the demise of his parents. Modi did not do so when his mother died," he had said.



Responding to Lalu Prasad's attack, Modi had responded saying,"I question their dynastic politics, they say Modi does not have a family, my life is an open book...I will live for my country.”



Several BJP ministers, leaders and workers added ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ suffix next to their social media handles in a show of solidarity with the prime minister.