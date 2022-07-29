Droupadi Murmu writes to Ranil Wickremesinghe, wishes him success as President of Sri Lanka

President Droupadi Murmu, in a letter to Ranil Wickremesinghe, wished success to her Sri Lankan counterpart, the Indian High Commission said on Friday.

President Droupadi Murmu writes to Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, thanking him for his letter of congratulations on her assumption of office of the President. In her letter, she also extends her felicitations to him on his recent election as the Sri Lankan President. pic.twitter.com/mUIChx7KnA — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2022

“President of India felicitated H.E President @RW_UNP. Wishing success to the President of Sri Lanka in her letter, Rashtrapati noted that #India's commitment to the people of Sri Lanka is guided by the 'Neighbourhood First'policy. She also expressed hope that the long-standing bilateral partnership based on shared heritage and deep people to people ties will strengthen further,” the High Commission stated on Twitter.

bilateral partnership based on shared heriatge and deep people to people ties will strengthen further.2/2 — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) July 29, 2022

Wickremesinghe was among world leaders who congratulated Murmu on her election as India's First Citizen. The 15th person to be elected to the country's highest office, she is also the first tribal and second woman to reach the Rashtrapati Bhavan, as well as India's youngest and first President born after independence.

Also Read: Xi congratulates President, says ready to work to deepen ties

Murmu, who was the candidate of the BJP-led ruling NDA, defeated the joint opposition's candidate, former Union minister Yashwant Sinha, in the July 18 polls. The counting of votes took place on July 21, with the 64-year-old found to have secured 64% of the valid votes.

Meanwhile, Wickremesinghe, 73, himself became the island nation's eighth head of state only on July 20, and took over the presidency at a time when his homeland is passing through its worst financial crisis. He succeeded Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled to Maldives and then to Singapore, amid anger against the Rajapaksa family, held responsible by the masses for the ongoing crisis.

Also Read: Ranil Wickremesinghe elected as Sri Lanka President

Throughout the crisis, India has repeatedly stepped up to help its southern neigbhour.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON