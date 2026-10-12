‘Give way, listen to the thunderous sounds’: Tharoor quotes poem, backs Rahul over Gyanesh Kumar protests
The Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram shared a post of Gandhi that said in Hindi: “Gyanesh Kumar will go."
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday backed his colleague Rahul Gandhi’s remarks that “this government will go”, in an apparent reference to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre amid intensified protests against the Election Commission over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
In a post on X, the Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram shared a post of Gandhi that said in Hindi: “Gyanesh Kumar will go. This government will go. Then the repair of democracy will begin”.
Also read | After CJP, Opposition calls for protest, march to Supreme Court to demand action against SIR
Deep Dive
Separately, Tharoor also posted verses from a poem of Ramdhari Singh 'Dinkar', "Janatantra Ka Janma" (जनतंत्र का जन्म / “The Birth of Democracy”)”.
“But earthquakes happen and tornadoes do occur, When people raise their eyebrows in rage, Give way, listen to the thunderous sounds of the chariot of time, Abdicate the throne, for the people are coming to claim it,” the poem read.
Gandhi has been leading the ongoing INDIA bloc’s protests against Kumar and “vote chori” in recent days. On Monday, he asked the CEC to turn approver and resign as the Opposition's fight was against the bigger powers that were behind him.
Also read | BRS backs Gyanesh Kumar ouster demand, boost to Oppn ahead of Prez House march
"Resign, turn approver; you (Kumar) have made a mistake but you are not the mind behind the mistake," he said at a press conference. "We know Gyanesh Kumar is unable to sleep at night; I am telling him directly 'you will not survive as CEC',” he added.
The Opposition has been demanding the resignation of the CEC after a report by The Indian Express said Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected on record at least 14 times over the last 10 months, mostly to decisions and orders related to the SIR of electoral rolls.
Under fire over objections raised by two of its commissioners, the poll panel asserted that differing views and observations are a normal part of deliberations in any institution and that all its orders carry full legal sanction and follow established statutory procedures.
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