Bengaluru airport firm’s HR manager booked for sexually harassing woman employee

A case has reportedly been registered against the human resources (HR) manager of a food and beverage service firm operating at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport for allegedly sexually harassing a 26-year-old woman employee, police said on Monday. According to the FIR, the woman joined the company's customer service department at the airport in May this year. She has alleged that the HR manager repeatedly interfered in her personal affairs, restricted her interactions with others and engaged in acts that violated her privacy (PTI)

According to the FIR, the woman joined the company's customer service department at the airport in May this year. She has alleged that the HR manager repeatedly interfered in her personal affairs, restricted her interactions with others and engaged in acts that violated her privacy, news agency PTI reported.

Woman alleges HR manager checked phone, restricted interactions The woman alleged that the accused would take away her mobile phone and check it. He would also prevent her from talking to other people and insist that she show him the tattoo on her chest, the FIR stated.

The complainant further alleged that the HR manager had been sexually harassing her and violating her privacy since September 24.

Also Read | Woman, 25, alleges sexual harassment by manager in Noida

Accused allegedly stripped in workplace room According to the FIR, an incident took place on September 30 when the accused allegedly called the woman into a room at her workplace. The HR manager then allegedly stripped himself and exposed his private parts while pressuring the woman to do the same.

The woman told police that she left the room after the incident. She subsequently informed her friends about what had happened and sought their advice, the FIR stated.

Also Read | Noida: Woman’s morphed photos shared in office chat group, three arrested

FIR registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Following the incident, the woman approached the police and lodged a complaint at the Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) police station. Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered against the HR manager under Sections 78(2) and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Section 78(2) of the BNS deals with stalking, while Section 79 covers words, gestures or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman.

Police have issued a notice to the accused HR manager and recorded his statement in connection with the case. Further investigation is underway, officials said.