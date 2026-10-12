Keralam assembly adopts resolution demanding ouster of Gyanesh Kumar as CEC
One of the resolution’s key demands is addressing irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process
The Keralam assembly on Monday adopted a resolution demanding the removal of Gyanesh Kumar as chief election commissioner (CEC) and the reform of the selection committee that chooses the CEC.
The southern state is the first in India to pass such a resolution.
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The resolution, moved by chief minister VD Satheesan under Rule 118 of the assembly procedures, was backed by the United Democratic Front (UDF) and Left Democratic Front (LDF) MLAs. Three MLAs from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) opposed the resolution.
One of the resolution’s key demands is addressing irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and restoring voting rights to all eligible voters who have been excluded.
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It also demanded the reconstitution of the selection committee to include the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and the Chief Justice of India. Currently, under a 2023 law passed by Parliament, the committee excludes the CJI and includes a cabinet minister nominated by the PM.
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“The right to vote is the foundation of our democracy. No institution can be allowed to undermine the constitutional rights of our citizens. Keralam stands firmly for free and fair elections,” CM Satheesan said in a post on X on Monday.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVishnu Varma
Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment.Read More