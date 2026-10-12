Rahul says INDIA bloc to move SC against CEC Gyanesh Kumar at 3pm, tells Modi ‘200 of your officers in touch with us’

INDIA bloc leaders will go to Supreme Court and file petition against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and alleged “vote chori” (vote theft) at 3 pm on Monday, said Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference, at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Monday, Oct 12 (PTI)

Addressing a press conference at Indira Bhawan on Monday over the allegations of election irregularities on Gyanesh Kumar, Rahul Gandhi opened the planned INDIA bloc march to Supreme Court for everyone to join, "even if a person from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to". Track all updates related to protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar here

Fight is to save Constitution, this is not about Rahul Gandhi or Narendra Modi: Rahul Gandhi said at the press conference. “I am telling everyone, this is the fight for your future, be a part of this. If you cannot come directly for whatever reason… express solidarity with us however you can at 3 pm, when we file petition in Supreme Court [against Gyanesh Kumar]”.

Rahul Gandhi said the march to Supreme Court begins from Barakhamba Junction at 1:30 pm, and added that whoever wants to save Constitution should join.

“If people belonging to BJP thing Constitution is under attack, join us… it does not matter to us.”

‘200 Modi govt officers in touch with us’ Rahul Gandhi also claimed that 200 officers from the Narendra Modi-led government is “in touch” with the Opposition, “passing on information”.

“I want to tell PM Modi, 200 officers from within your govt in touch with us; they are passing on information to us,” Rahul Gandhi claimed.