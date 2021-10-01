DU 1st cut-off list 2021: Hansraj College, JMC set bar at 100% for 2 courses

Delhi University colleges are issuing their first cut-off list today. Hansraj College and Jesus and Mary College (JMC) on Friday announced a 100% cutoff in two subjects for admission to their undergraduate programme.

While Hansraj has set a cutoff of 100% in BSc (H) Computer Science and 99.75% in BCom (H) as well as Economics (H), JMC said that students not including Psychology in their best of four subjects while seeking admission in Psychology (H) will need 100% to clear the course.

At 98.5%, Aryabhatta College has set its highest cutoff for Psychology (Hons) this is followed by 98% in BCom (Hons) and Economics (Hons).

Several principals pointed out that the revised evaluation pattern for Class 12 students led to soaring college cut-offs.

In the absence of final end-term board exams due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Class 12 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) results were prepared on the basis of the internal scores of classes 10, 11, and 12 in a ratio of 30:30:40.

Around 220,000 students scored 90% and above marks in CBSE class 12 results this year and 70,000 of them scored around 95% or more. A senior DU official told HT that of the 2.5 lakh paid applicants this year, around 9,600 had scored between 99% and 100% this year. Every year, around 70-80% of the applicants are from CBSE-affiliated schools.

Manoj Sinha, principal of the DU principals’ association and head of Aryabhatta College, said his college has increased the cutoff in the range of one to six percentage points.

“Based on the response we receive under the first list, there might be some adjustments in the subsequent lists. Since around 70,000 students have scored between 95% and 100% this year in their CBSE results, principals are cautious and may refrain from going below 95% in most popular courses,” he said.