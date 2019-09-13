Dushyant rules out JJP’s merger with INLD

india

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 09:29 IST

Jannayak Janta Party founder Dushyant Chautala on Thursday ruled out merger with the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and said his party will contest all 90 seats in the upcoming Haryana assembly polls.

“As far as I am concerned, I have decided to have no truck with the INLD. However, final decision would be taken by my father Ajay Singh Chautala when comes out of jail,” Dushyant said during a press conference in Sirsa.

On the list of JJP candidates for elections, former Hisar MP said they have already made the selection and would announce the names on Friday after holding a meeting with all senior party leaders on Thursday night.

Talking about Khap leaders, who had been urging the feuding Chautalas to reconcile, Dushyant said they should rather work towards reuniting the entire family of Chaudhary Devi Lal, including senior Congress leader Ranjeet Singh (Devi Lal’s son) and Aditya Devi Lal (Devi Lal’s grandson).

“Only Ramesh Dalal met me twice, but their (Khap leaders’) other representatives have not met me so far. Khap leaders are only talking about uniting Chautalas. But they should be making efforts to bring members of Chaudhary Devi Lal’s family together,” he said.

“Dushyant Chautala is a man of field, who doesn’t hide from anyone. I will be in Uchana tomorrow. Let Khap representatives tell me where to meet and I will arrange everything for them,” the JJP founder added.

After Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal asked the Chautalas to bury the hatchet, representatives of several Khap leaders have met former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala over their reconciliation. Khap leaders have also written a letter to Dushyant, asking him to clear his stance over the same.

‘CM must apologise for his remarks’

Dushyant said chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s ‘gardan kaat doonga’ remark showed his attitude towards the party workers, and said he must apologise.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 09:29 IST