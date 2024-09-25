DVAC files second FIR against former min in 32cr DA case

Tamil Nadu’s anti-graft agency, Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), has registered a second case against former AIADMK minister R Vaithilingam, who has been accused of amassing wealth to over ₹32 crore disproportionate to his income. DVAC has registered a second case against former AIADMK minister R Vaithilingam, who has been accused of amassing wealth to over ₹ 32 crore disproportionate to his income. (File photo)

The FIR dated September 19 stated that the minister amassed ₹32,47,10,566.53, which is 1,057.85% higher than his known sources of income, during the period starting from May 2011 up to March 2016. The period corresponds to when Vaithilingam was the minister for housing and urban development under the then AIADMK regime.

“During the check period in order to legitimise the accused’s ill-gotten wealth the accused AO-1 (accused number 1 Vaithilingam) had decided to purchase movable and immovable properties in the name of his elder son accused A2 (accused number 2) V.Prabhu and in the name of Muthammal Estates Pvt., Ltd…during the check period,” the FIR read.

It said: “The above information discloses prima-facie that the accused AO-1 Tr.R.Vaithilingam has abused his official position as Minister for Housing and Urban Development and obtained ill-gotten money through Muthammal Estates Private Limited owned by his elder son accused A2 Tr.V.Prabhu.”

“The accused A2 Tr.V.Prabhu is actively aided the AO-1 and used the AO-Ts ill-gotten money for the purchase of various lands and assets in the name of Muthammal Estates Private Limited. Hence the accused AO-1 Tr.R.Vaithilingam and his elder son accused A2 Tr.V.Prabhu have committed the offences of criminal misconduct and abetment,” it added.

This came after DVAC filed the first FIR against Vaithilingam and his sons in a case of alleged bribe given for a planning permission. It is stated that Shriram properties routed ₹27.9 crore bribe to a shell company run by Vaithilingam’s sons in lieu of planning permission given to the conglomerate for construction of 1,453 residential and IT buildings, the FIR read.