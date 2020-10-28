e-paper
Each Delhiite should encourage 5 people to take part in govt's anti-pollution campaign: Gopal Rai

Each Delhiite should encourage 5 people to take part in govt’s anti-pollution campaign: Gopal Rai

The minister said the ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign now covers all the 70 assembly constituencies in the national capital. By November 2, it will cover all the 272 wards in the city, he said.

india Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 22:56 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kaleem Ullah Fasihi
New Delhi
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai along with Civil Defence volunteers during campaign 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off'(PTI)
         

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said each citizen of Delhi should encourage five people to participate in the city government’s anti-vehicular pollution campaign.

The minister said the ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign now covers all the 70 assembly constituencies in the national capital. By November 2, it will cover all the 272 wards in the city, he said. “I appeal to every citizen of Delhi to encourage five people to participate in the campaign to curb vehicular pollution,” he told reporters.

The minister had earlier invited opposition MLAs and MPs to join the campaign.

Rai said switching vehicles off while waiting at traffic signals can reduce vehicular pollution by 15-20 per cent.

