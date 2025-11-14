Toronto External affairs minister S Jaishankar participated in two significant multilateral sessions, including one on energy security and critical minerals, on the concluding day of the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in Canada, where he stressed that “greater international cooperation is the only way forward”. EAM bats for greater int’l cooperation at G7

“Participated in @G7 FMM Outreach Session on Energy Security and Critical Minerals, and put forth India’s perspective. Spoke about the need on both issues to mitigate dependence, strengthen predictability and build resilience. Greater international cooperation is the only way forward. Noted the unpredictability and market constrictions in global supply. More policy consultations and coordination are helpful. The key however is to translate that on the ground. India is open to working constructively with international partners in this regard,” he posted on X.

Earlier, the EAM had attended the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meet Outreach Session on Maritime Security and Prosperity where he highlighted the “imperative of trusted and diversified maritime links” and India’s “efforts in upgrading its shipping infrastructure and developing resilient corridors.”

He also called on the international community of participants, including the FMs of the G7 and outreach countries, “for better coordination in protecting critical maritime and undersea infrastructure”.

During the visit, the minister also had a “useful conversation” with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha.

Another meeting on Wednesday was with the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas. “Our talks revolved around deepening the India-EU Strategic Partnership and sharing perspectives on the G7 FMM agenda,” Jaishankar posted on X following the meeting.

He also met Saudi Arabia’s FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan. “Our interaction covered bilateral ties, regional hotspots, connectivity and energy,” he said.