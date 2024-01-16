Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Jammu-Kashmir

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter Scale hit Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake tremors were felt around 2.19am on Wednesday. (Representative Image)

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 08:53 am.

The tremor's epicenter, located at 33.34 latitude and 76.70 longitude, struck at a depth of 5 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 16-01-2024, 08:53:53 IST, Lat: 33.34 & Long: 76.70, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Jammu & Kashmir,India", the NCS posted on X.

No significant damage or injuries have been reported so far.