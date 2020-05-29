e-paper
4.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Haryana, tremors felt in Delhi

The epicentre of the earthquake was near Rohtak in Haryana, according to the National Center for Seismology.

india Updated: May 29, 2020 22:03 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
No damage has been reported so far, however people were seen rushing out of their homes. (ANI photo)
An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 struck in Haryana near Delhi on Friday evening.

The epicentre of the earthquake was near Rohtak in Haryana, according to the National Center for Seismology.

No damage has been reported so far, however people were seen rushing out of their homes. The whole country is in the midst of a lockdown to halt the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Social media went about doing its work with #earthquake quickly becoming the top trend in the country, with 24.4k tweets at the time of writing this.

Here are some the comments on Twitter:

 

 

 

Of the four seismic zones in the country - Zone II, III, IV, V - Delhi falls under ‘Zone IV’.

