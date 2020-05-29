4.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Haryana, tremors felt in Delhi

india

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 struck in Haryana near Delhi on Friday evening.

The epicentre of the earthquake was near Rohtak in Haryana, according to the National Center for Seismology.

No damage has been reported so far, however people were seen rushing out of their homes. The whole country is in the midst of a lockdown to halt the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Social media went about doing its work with #earthquake quickly becoming the top trend in the country, with 24.4k tweets at the time of writing this.

Here are some the comments on Twitter:

Earthquake of Magnitude 4.6 and Depth 3.3km strikes near 16km East-SouthEast of Rohtak, Haryana.#Earthquake https://t.co/tVXaD6Aaxn pic.twitter.com/M3i9HBkY8B — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) May 29, 2020

The epicentre was Rohtak, depth 3 km, Richter Scale was 4.6 #Earthquake — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) May 29, 2020

#Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi and adjoining states.



We pray for everyone's safety.

2020 just keeps adding new challenges each day.

Stay strong! — Youth Congress (@IYC) May 29, 2020

Of the four seismic zones in the country - Zone II, III, IV, V - Delhi falls under ‘Zone IV’.