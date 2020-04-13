e-paper
Home / India News / Earthquake measuring 2.7 hits Delhi for 2nd day in a row

Earthquake measuring 2.7 hits Delhi for 2nd day in a row

No reports of damage have emerged so far.

india Updated: Apr 13, 2020 15:57 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

An earthquake measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale hit Delhi for the second day in a row.

No reports of damage have emerged so far. The Delhi residents are observing the three-week nationwide lockdown, which ends tomorrow, to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sunday’s earthquake measured 3.5 on Richter scale with epicentre at Sonia Vihar in the national capital, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) under the ministry of earth sciences.

According to experts, the reason people felt strong tremors here is also because the depth of the earthquake is moderate (not very deep), the epicentre is in Delhi and there is very little ambient noise or vibrations induced by traffic movement.

According to a statement by NCS, Delhi experienced last perceptible earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on April 24 in 2018 and prior to that earthquake of magnitude 3.8 occurred on September 7, 2011 near the Delhi-Haryana border. Delhi had also recorded low magnitude earthquake with epicentre within Delhi in 2007. Another similar earthquake was recorded in Delhi on April 28, 2001 of 3.4 magnitude, according to officials.

Earthquake measuring 2.7 hits Delhi for 2nd day in a row
