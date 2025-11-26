EC asks Kolkata police to enhance security for poll officials amid SIR row

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday directed the Kolkata Police to enhance security measures for officers and staff of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in West Bengal. Some booth-level officers (BLOs) engaged in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal raise slogans during a protest march to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) over alleged excessive work pressure, in Kolkata on November 24, 2025. (PTI)

This follows a serious security breach at the CEO's office on November 24, 2025, which was widely reported in the media.

The ECI expressed concerns over inadequate security, citing potential threats to officials and staff.

"I am directed to state that it has come to the notice of the Election Commission of India that on 24.11.2025 a serious security breach has occurred at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, which has also been widely reported in Media. The existing security in the office of the CEO appeared to be inadequate to handle the situation, which could lead to threat to the safety and security of the Chief Electoral Officer, Additional Chief Electoral Officers, Joint Chief Electoral Officers, Deputy Chief Electoral Officers and other officers and staff working in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer," read the ECI letter to Kolkata Commissioner of Police.

The Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, has been instructed to ensure the safety and security of CEO's office personnel and demanded that the action be taken within 48 hours.

"The Commission has taken a serious view of the incident and directs that the Police Authorities should take all possible measures to ensure safety and security of officers and staff posted in the office of the CEO, at their residences and while commuting to and fro. The Commission further directs that adequate security classification shall be done on account of sensitivity involved due to SIR activities and forthcoming elections in the State and ensure that no untoward incident occurs again. An action taken report may be sent to the Commission within 48 Hours of receipt of this letter," added the letter.

On Tuesday, tensions escalated outside the Election Commission (EC) office in Kolkata as protesters gathered to oppose the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise underway in West Bengal.

Police quickly set up barricades around the office as demonstrators surrounded the main gate, demanding clarity on the ongoing process.

Several protestors, including teachers, expressed concerns over the accelerated pace of the SIR exercise.

Speaking to ANI, a protester said, "I am a teacher. I am from Murshidabad. The SIR process, which usually takes two years in West Bengal, is being conducted within two months. Crores of voters were deleted from the voter list in Bihar. The same conspiracy is happening here. I am from Sulekha Pandey Primary School. Our delegate is inside the office. Thousands of BLOs were here. They have returned right now. They will come back tomorrow if the CO doesn't listen to us. We will continue our protest here the whole night. We will not spare anyone till we don't get answers."

Another protestor clarified their role, stating, "I am a teacher. I am not a BLO. We are here in support of the BLOs.We are here to meet the Election Commission officers. Our representatives are inside the office. Till the time the officers don't meet us, our protest will continue here."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) North Kolkata District President Tamoghna Ghosh alleged that some individuals attempting to enter the office were "TMC goons" intending to commit hooliganism.

"These are TMC goons and are here to commit hooliganism... Look at their behaviour and actions. These people are not BLOs... They had come here to the CO office at midnight to commit tampering. We stopped them," Ghosh told ANI.

Additionally, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sharply criticised the BJP-led Union Government, claiming that although elections in the state have yet to begin, "confrontation" has already started.

Speaking at a rally in Bangaon, Banerjee alleged that she had been denied permission to use a helicopter, which delayed her arrival. She warned the BJP that any attempt to "take her on" would fail."I thought we could use the government helicopter. But at 10 AM today, I was informed that the helicopter wouldn't fly. The election has not started, but the confrontation has already begun. But they don't realise this worked in my favour. On the way here, I met a lot of people and was able to connect with them and form close relationships. I tell the BJP: don't try to play with me because you won't be able to compete with me," Mamata Banerjee said while addressing the gathering.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that while her government does not oppose the SIR process, genuine voters must not be removed. She emphasised that governments are meant to be changed by the people, but, she said, the system itself is currently being altered.

ECI is conducting the second phase of SIR of electoral rolls across 12 states and Union Territories, with the final voter list to be published on February 7, 2026.

These states and UTs include Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

The first phase was completed in Bihar ahead of the state's Assembly elections.