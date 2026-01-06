EC draft voter roll for Uttar Pradesh: Where and how to check if your name is on electoral list amid SIR exercise

Around 2.89 crore voters in Uttar Pradesh stand deleted in the draft electoral list published after the conclusion of the enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state. The earlier electoral roll had 15.44 crore voters, but was reduced to 12.55 crore. (HT Photo/ Deepak Gupta)

The draft roll of Uttar Pradesh was published by the Election Commission of India on Tuesday. The earlier electoral roll had 15.44 crore voters, but was reduced to 12.55 crore after the revision, UP Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said. The draft voter list has now been shortened by 18.7 per cent, which is around one in every five voters. There is still time to file documents and be re-included. But first, it's important to check if you are there or not.

How to check name in UP draft voter list • Visit the Election Commission of India website on the ‘Voters’ Service Portal' and look for the 'Special Intensive Revision (SIR) - 2026' tab.

• Click on ‘Search your name in last SIR’. It will take you to a page where you can either choose to search by electoral details, or in last SIR e-roll.

• Searching by electoral details will require your details, including your name, age, state, district, constituency, polling station number, and a relative's name, among other things.

• After filling in the details, you can type in the Captcha at the bottom and click on Search.

• If you search by last SIR e-roll, you can enter the name of your state, district, assembly constituency, and polling station number and name.

Following the above instructions, the draft roll list will open. If your name is not on the roll, you can raise an objection to the EC.

Among the voters who names have been deleted from the list, around 46.23 lakh ( 2.99%) were deceased, 2.17 crore (14.06%) shifted, and 25.46 lakh (1.65%) were duplicate.