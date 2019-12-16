e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 16, 2019
Home / India News

EC seeks Jharkhand poll officer’s response over Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Rape in India’ remark

Union minister Smriti Irani had led a delegation of the BJP on Friday to the Election Commission demanding action against the Congress lawmaker for his remark at the election rally.

india Updated: Dec 16, 2019 10:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi at an election rally in Jharkhand’s Godda on Thursday, Dec 12, 2019.
Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi at an election rally in Jharkhand’s Godda on Thursday, Dec 12, 2019.(ANI )
         

The Election Commission of India has sought a response from Jharkhand’s chief electoral officer over Union minister Smriti Irani’s complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his ‘Rape in India’ comment during a poll rally in the state, according to news agency ANI.

Rahul Gandhi had taken a swipe at the Centre’s ambitious Make in India campaign at the election rally in Godda last week over the rising cases of sexual assaults across the country.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to say ‘Make in India’ but nowadays wherever you look, it is ‘Rape in India’. In Uttar Pradesh, Modi’s MLA raped a woman, then she met with an accident but Narendra Modi did not utter a word,” he had said in reference to the case against expelled legislator Kuldeep Sengar.

Union minister Smriti Irani had led a delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday to the Election Commission demanding action against the Congress lawmaker for his remark at the election rally.

“It is with a sense of outrage that women MPs of BJP have approached the Election Commission of India to take the strongest action possible against Rahul Gandhi. Mr Gandhi has used rape as a political weapon to settle scores with Narendra Modi,” Irani had said after the meeting.

Earlier in the day, she had led an attack in the Lok Sabha on Rahul Gandhi for his ‘Rape in India’ comment as BJP lawmakers demanded an apology from the Congress leader.

“This is the first time in history that a leader is giving a clarion call that Indian women should be raped. Is this Rahul Gandhi’s message to the people of the country? He should be punished,” Smriti Irani had said in the Lok Sabha.

The former Congress president has refused to apologise for his rape comment that rocked Parliament on Friday.

“The BJP asked me to apologise for telling the truth. I am not Rahul Savarkar. I am Rahul Gandhi. I will not apologise. Nor will anyone from the Congress,” he said on Saturday at the Bharat Bachao rally at Ramlila Maidan.

tags
top news
Mamata to hold rally against citizenship law amid protests across the state
Mamata to hold rally against citizenship law amid protests across the state
Jamia clashes in Delhi spark night of student protests across India
Jamia clashes in Delhi spark night of student protests across India
‘You are not alone’: Jamia’s V-C backs her students after violent protests
‘You are not alone’: Jamia’s V-C backs her students after violent protests
Scared, angry, confused: Assam struggling to find a fine balance
Scared, angry, confused: Assam struggling to find a fine balance
‘It’s a bloody obsession. Get that right’: Shastri on Team India’s ambition
‘It’s a bloody obsession. Get that right’: Shastri on Team India’s ambition
2020 Suzuki Hayabusa: All you need to know about the ₹13.75 lakh superbike
2020 Suzuki Hayabusa: All you need to know about the ₹13.75 lakh superbike
‘Never seen that happen in cricket’: Kohli on Jadeja’s dismissal
‘Never seen that happen in cricket’: Kohli on Jadeja’s dismissal
The Big Picture | Why is the Northeast angry?
The Big Picture | Why is the Northeast angry?
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news