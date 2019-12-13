e-paper
‘Rahul Gandhi dared to make rape a political tool,’ says Smriti Irani; approaches EC

Dec 13, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Irani charged Gandhi with using rape as a "political tool" in the wake of assembly polls in Jharkhand. (ANI PHOTO.)
         

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday approached the Election Commission demanding action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his “rape in India” remark at an election rally in Jharkhand. BJP leaders accused Gandhi of “using” rape incidents as a “political weapon” to settle scores with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP’s women parliamentarians led by Union minister Smriti Irani, met Election Commission officials in the national Capital and sought “severest possible action” against Gandhi for his comments made on Thursday.

“It is with a sense of outrage that women MPs of BJP have approached the Election Commission of India to take strongest action possible against Rahul Gandhi. Mr. Gandhi has used rape as a political weapon to settle scores with Narendra Modi,” Irani said.

“We have beseeched the Election Commission that it is for the first time that a political leader has used rape for political mockery. The entire nation looks upon this constitutional authority (EC) to ensure that dignity of women is upheld and those politicians who seek to use rape as a political weapon are reprimanded with the severest punishment possible,” she told reporters after the meeting.

The BJP leader said it is left to the Election Commission to decide the punishment it will dole out to Gandhi. “Who has given Rahul Gandhi the right to say that all women are being raped in the country? Who has given Rahul Gandhi the right to say that every man is a rapist? Who has given Rahul Gandhi the right to tarnish the image of the country for his own politics?” she asked.

EC officials have assured the delegation that they will do justice after following proper legal procedures. She said Rahul Gandhi has made such a condemnable statement “deliberately” for his political benefit.

A number of BJP women MPs accompanied Irani to her meeting with EC officials. They also handed over a memorandum to the poll body.

“Rahul Gandhi has grossly violated the letter and spirit of the Model Code of Conduct. He has inflicted irreparable hurt on the status of women in India,” their memorandum reads.

In Jharkhand, assembly polls are being held in five phases. The counting of votes will take place on December 23.

