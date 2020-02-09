Delhi voter turnout at 62.59 per cent, says Election Commission

india

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 19:15 IST

The final voter turnout in the Delhi polls was 62.59 per cent, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said in a press conference in the capital on Sunday evening. The press conference comes a day after voting for 70 seats of Delhi assembly were concluded and amidst allegations by the ruling party, AAP, that the poll body was delaying the declaration of the final voting percentage.

The questioned the delay as “suspicious” and “shocking” while suggesting that the poll panel was perhaps waiting for a nod from the BJP, which rules at the Centre.

“Absolutely shocking. What is EC doing? Why are they not releasing poll turnout figures, several hours after polling?” Kejriwal tweeted.

The voting ended at 6 pm on Saturday and the last voting percentage figure released by the commission came soon after and it stood at 61.46%. But the figure (voting percentage) is generally revised by the election commission later.

Deputy Delhi Chief Minister Manish Sisodia suggested the delay was political.

“BJP leaders are giving the voter turnout figures and on the other hand the Election Commission has not been able to give the final voting percentage 24 hours after polling got over,” Sisodia said in a tweet.

“EC is saying they are compiling data. What’s going on? Are you waiting for the BJP office to give you the final figure?” Sisodia asked.

That’s not all, another senior AAP leader, Sanjay Singh, alleged that “a game is being played secretely”.

Exit polls forecast a comfortable majority for AAP with the BJP finishing a distant second.