Search
Wed, Sept 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

ED arrests ex-MUDA commissioner Dinesh Kumar over alleged site allotment scam

PTI |
Updated on: Sept 17, 2025 09:51 am IST

The ED arrested Dinesh Kumar after searching two Bengaluru residences linked to him in connection with the MUDA illegal site allocation scam.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested ex-MUDA commissioner Dinesh Kumar under the provisions of the anti-money laundering law in a case related to allotment of alleged illegal sites, officials said on Wednesday.

Dinesh Kumar is expected to be produced before a designated special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Bengaluru where ED will seek his custody. (Pic used for representation)(HT_PRINT)
Dinesh Kumar is expected to be produced before a designated special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Bengaluru where ED will seek his custody. (Pic used for representation)(HT_PRINT)

He is expected to be produced before a designated special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Bengaluru where the agency will seek his custody, the officials said.

The arrest came after the federal probe agency on Tuesday searched two residential premises in Bengaluru linked to Kumar in connection with the MUDA illegal sites allocation "scam".

Kumar, as per the ED, during his tenure as MUDA commissioner indulged in "large-scale illegal allotment" of MUDA sites in lieu of "gratification and peculiarly benefits."

Probe has found his "active" involvement in money laundering activities, ED sources said.

The ED is conducting a money laundering investigation into the MUDA allotment of land parcels case on the basis of a Karnataka Lokayukta Police FIR that had named Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife BM Parvathi, the CM's brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, Devaraju -- from whom Swamy purchased the land under probe and gifted it to Parvathi -- and some others.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / ED arrests ex-MUDA commissioner Dinesh Kumar over alleged site allotment scam
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On