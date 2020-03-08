e-paper
Home / India News / ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges

ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges

Rana Kapoor was arrested around 3 am on Sunday under the provision of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as he was allegedly not cooperating in the probe.

india Updated: Mar 08, 2020 06:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor
Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor(Photo: Twitter)
         

After being questioned for hours, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering case related to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) in the wee hours of Sunday.

Rana Kapoor was arrested around 3 am on Sunday under the provision of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as he was allegedly not cooperating in the probe, a report in news agency PTI said, quoting officials.

He will be produced before a local court during the day on Sunday.

The ED had taken crisis-hit Yes Bank founder to the Ballard Pier office in South Mumbai Saturday morning for questioning.

On Friday night, the ED had raided Kapoor’s residence and carried out searches a day after the Reserve Bank of India put Yes Bank under a moratorium and capped withdrawals for its depositors at Rs 50,000 till April 3.

