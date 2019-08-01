ED files money-laundering case against Azam Khan over alleged land grab

india

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 20:20 IST

The Enforcement Directorate has registered a criminal case of money-laundering against Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in connection with multiple alleged land grab cases registered against him in Uttar Pradesh, officials said Thursday.

They said the agency has taken cognisance of at least 26 UP Police FIRs against the Member of Parliament (MP) to file its Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR).

The ECIR is Enforcement Directorate’s equivalent of a police FIR.

Sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act have been pressed against Khan and others who are alleged to have grabbed land by threatening extortion, they said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. )

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 20:19 IST