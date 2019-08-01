e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 01, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Aug 01, 2019

ED files money-laundering case against Azam Khan over alleged land grab

The officials said the ED has taken cognisance of at least 26 UP Police FIRs against the Member of Parliament (MP) to file its Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR).

india Updated: Aug 01, 2019 20:20 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act have been pressed against Azam Khan and others who are alleged to have grabbed land by threatening extortion, said officials.
Sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act have been pressed against Azam Khan and others who are alleged to have grabbed land by threatening extortion, said officials. (Mohd Zakir/HTPHOTO)

The Enforcement Directorate has registered a criminal case of money-laundering against Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in connection with multiple alleged land grab cases registered against him in Uttar Pradesh, officials said Thursday.

They said the agency has taken cognisance of at least 26 UP Police FIRs against the Member of Parliament (MP) to file its Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR).

The ECIR is Enforcement Directorate’s equivalent of a police FIR.

Sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act have been pressed against Khan and others who are alleged to have grabbed land by threatening extortion, they said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. )

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 20:19 IST

tags
more from india
top news
    trending topics
    England vs Australia Live ScoreUnnao RapeManjinder SirsaCCD Founder SiddharthaMS DhoniParliament Live Updates
    don't miss