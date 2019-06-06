ED raids 10 places in Maharashtra ‘linked’ to sugar baron Ratnakar Gutte

The Enforcement Directorate Thursday raided 10 premises in Mumbai and Parbhani allegedly linked to sugar baron Ratnakar Gutte in connection with a multi-crore bank fraud case. Gutte is also a leader of Rashtriya Samaj Paksha.

According to ED, Gangakhed Sugar and Energy Private Limited (GSEPL), which has Gutte as the chairman, had allegedly used forged documents to get crop loans in the names of farmers.

The case came to light in August 2016 when Maruti Pandurang Rathod, a farmer from Parbhani, found a loan had been taken in his name. It was later found that GSEPL had alleged siphoned the money loaned in the names of the farmers without their knowledge. The farmers later approached the HC, which ordered police to constitute a special team to probe the matter.

Gutte could not be reached for a comment.

