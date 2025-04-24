ED raids 8 locations linked to FIITJEE in Delhi-NCR over closure of centres

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted raids at eight locations across Delhi-NCR in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to FIITJEE, a prominent coaching institute. The raids come after the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) registered a First Information Report (FIR) based on complaints from aggrieved parents. Parents protest outside the FIITJEE Sector 62 campus in Noida on April 13, 2025. (Sunil Ghosh/ HT)

According to ED officials, the probe is centered around allegations that several FIITJEE centres across the country shut down abruptly without prior notice. Parents, who had paid fees in advance for the full academic year, claimed they were left in the lurch with no communication from the institute regarding the sudden closures.

The parents said they deposited lakhs of rupees as fee but they got no service or refund, they added.

The ED teams also searched the residential premises of key conspirators, including one of the promoters, DK Goel, and a few offices.

Allegations include diversion of funds taken from coaching centres towards personal gains or other entities, said the ED.

Locations in Delhi and neighbouring Noida and Gurugram, including those of the promoters of the coaching institute, are being searched, the officials said.

The action is being undertaken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

FIITJEE provides coaching for competitive examinations to engineering aspirants and has 73 centres across the country.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.