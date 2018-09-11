ED’s charges against me are false and baseless, says PNB fraud accused Mehul Choksi

Diamond jeweller Mehul Choksi, who has been accused along with his nephew Nirav Modi in the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank fraud, said all the charges against him were false and baseless.

In a video interview with news agency ANI, Choksi, who is in Antigua and Barbuda, said the allegations levelled by the Enforcement Directorate that he had set up shell companies to route illegal money were completely false and baseless.

“They (ED) have attached my properties illegally without there being any basis of the same,” he said in response to a question on the ED’s charges.

On not returning to India, Choksi said the authorities had suspended his passport, which had “immobilized” him since February 16.

Choksi’s remarks come a day after he told HT that he is a “victim of political persecution” and a “soft target” for the Indian government because it is finding it “impossible” to get other people wanted for economic crimes extradited from the UK.

“There were complacencies in the bank operations, systems, procedures guidelines, etc, as many bank officials have been charged for not doing their job according to the banking norms and policies. The bank is squarely liable for the lapses. However, I have been made a scapegoat,” he had said.

The diamond dealer had also clarified that contrary to popular belief, he was not living a luxury life in Antigua.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 14:13 IST