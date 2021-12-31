e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ED ‘weaponised’ to hound political opponents, says Mehbooba Mufti

ED ‘weaponised’ to hound political opponents, says Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba mufti said that she was ready to face any questioning but demanded fairness of process.

india Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 19:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
HIndustan Times, Srinagar
The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir demanded that any questioning of her or her family members or checking of their devices should be done under an impartial judicial authority. (Photo @jkpdp)
The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir demanded that any questioning of her or her family members or checking of their devices should be done under an impartial judicial authority. (Photo @jkpdp)
         

The Enforcement Directorate is being “weaponised by the ruling party to hound political opponents”, alleged Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday, underscoring that she will fight legally and politically against the agency.

Mufti shared the letter she sent to the director of the ED, claiming that various persons from Kashmir related to her were summoned by the agency.

“The only common thread connecting these persons appears to be that they are all acquainted with me, my family or my politics in one way or another. The questioning of these persons is also focused on myself, my personal, political and financial affairs, my late father’s grave and memorial, my sister’s finances, home constructions, my brother’s finances and personal affairs etc,” read the letter.

She stated that PDP leader Waheed Para was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in what she said was a “non-existent case” around the dates of elections.

Youth leader Waheed Parra was arrested for allegedly supporting Hizbul Mujahideen, a banned terror outfit. The arrest came days after he filed a nomination to contest the District Development Council (DDC) elections.

She said that she was ready to face any questioning but demanded fairness of process.

“The use of the ED against political opponents is not an unknown device for a party in power at the Centre. I wish to notify you that I am a responsible citizen and politician…I am ready and willing to face any questioning by any agency. But I will insist upon the legitimacy of the process,” she said.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir demanded that any questioning of her or her family members or checking of their devices should be done under an impartial judicial authority.

“If there is any breach of what I consider to be norms of law , good conduct and constitutionalism, I shall not hesitate to take the matter up legally and politically,” she wrote.

tags
top news
CBI raids youth TMC leader’s homes in Kolkata in coal smuggling case
CBI raids youth TMC leader’s homes in Kolkata in coal smuggling case
ED ‘weaponised’ to hound political opponents, says Mehbooba Mufti
ED ‘weaponised’ to hound political opponents, says Mehbooba Mufti
CBSE board exams 2021 to be held from May 4 to June 10, results by July 15: Education Minister
CBSE board exams 2021 to be held from May 4 to June 10, results by July 15: Education Minister
Five murders in three districts rock Bihar on bloody Thursday
Five murders in three districts rock Bihar on bloody Thursday
States which are reopening schools from January 1
States which are reopening schools from January 1
Covid-19: No data to back UK’s new vaccination plan, says Pfizer
Covid-19: No data to back UK’s new vaccination plan, says Pfizer
China violates border agreements with India, swears by 2003 pact on Tibet
China violates border agreements with India, swears by 2003 pact on Tibet
‘India’s economy will reach pre-Covid level in 2021’: NITI Aayog Vice Chairman
‘India’s economy will reach pre-Covid level in 2021’: NITI Aayog Vice Chairman
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In