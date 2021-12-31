ED ‘weaponised’ to hound political opponents, says Mehbooba Mufti

india

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 19:25 IST

The Enforcement Directorate is being “weaponised by the ruling party to hound political opponents”, alleged Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday, underscoring that she will fight legally and politically against the agency.

Mufti shared the letter she sent to the director of the ED, claiming that various persons from Kashmir related to her were summoned by the agency.

“The only common thread connecting these persons appears to be that they are all acquainted with me, my family or my politics in one way or another. The questioning of these persons is also focused on myself, my personal, political and financial affairs, my late father’s grave and memorial, my sister’s finances, home constructions, my brother’s finances and personal affairs etc,” read the letter.

She stated that PDP leader Waheed Para was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in what she said was a “non-existent case” around the dates of elections.

Youth leader Waheed Parra was arrested for allegedly supporting Hizbul Mujahideen, a banned terror outfit. The arrest came days after he filed a nomination to contest the District Development Council (DDC) elections.

She said that she was ready to face any questioning but demanded fairness of process.

“The use of the ED against political opponents is not an unknown device for a party in power at the Centre. I wish to notify you that I am a responsible citizen and politician…I am ready and willing to face any questioning by any agency. But I will insist upon the legitimacy of the process,” she said.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir demanded that any questioning of her or her family members or checking of their devices should be done under an impartial judicial authority.

“If there is any breach of what I consider to be norms of law , good conduct and constitutionalism, I shall not hesitate to take the matter up legally and politically,” she wrote.